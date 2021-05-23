SII CEO Adar Poonawalla is the only official spokesperson of the company, it said in a letter

The Serum Institute has distanced itself from its executive director's statement that the government began the COVID-19 vaccination of multiple age groups without taking into consideration the available stock, stating that this is "not the view of the company", as reported by news agency PTI. Speaking at an online health summit, executive director Suresh Jadav had said that the government began vaccinating people from multiple age groups without taking into account the availability of stocks. He also said that the government did not consider WHO guidelines.

"On behalf of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, I want to inform you that this statement is not issued on behalf of Serum Institute of India Private Limited and the Company completely dissociates itself from this statement. It is reiterated that this is not the view of the company at all," Prakash Kumar Singh, director of government and regulatory affairs at Serum wrote in the letter.

"SIIPL is committed to maximise its Covishield production and it stands shoulder to shoulder to strengthen the government's fight against COVID-19," he said in a communique. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

