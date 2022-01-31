However, the tweet has everyone mesmerized with the wit and humour its packed in.

The Biocon Limited chief has earlier tweeted that she hoped the finance minister gives India a “booster dose of incentives". The tweet comes a day day ahead of the Union Budget slated to be presented in the parliament on 1 February.

Shaw further went on to emphasise that the country needs to increase consumption and revive the tourism sector in order to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the Indian economy.

“Hope FM gives us a booster dose of incentives to overcome pandemic impact on our economy! We need to spur consumption n revive travel, tourism n hospitality. Common man needs more disposal income to combat inflation," the tweet read.

She further mentioned that common man needs more disposable income in order to combat inflation that is having a growing grip on the world's economy.

To Shaw's tweet, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla replied, “Dear @kiranshaw, all excellent points, but I hope you’ve taken the booster shot that matters the most."

Playing the pun on the word booster, the Covishield vaccine making institute's chief said that the Biocon chief should concentrate on taking the third booster jab, that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2021 for three vulnerable groups.

At a time when the world have been in the grip of a Covid third wave fueled by newer variants, the third booster dose has become a necessary, especially for vulnerable groups in order to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

Poonawalla's tweet draws attention tot he fact that during a global pandemic one's health and medical assurance remains top priority.

