Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, DCGI after Covishield gets final approval

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI@DBTIndia #DCGI_India@UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundationand @BillGates for your support, @drharshvardhan ji, thank you for launching PNEUMONSIL, manufactured by @SerumInstIndia, the first made-in-India vaccine to prevent the disease of Pneumonia in children. Thank you @MoHFW_INDIA @gatesfoundation @PATHtweets and especially @BillGates," he tweeted.