Home >News >India >Adar Poonawalla to collab with trans activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, promises equal opportunities for community

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday extended support to the transgender community in the country saying, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights."

Sharing a picture with renowned transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and another transgender, the SII CEO wrote, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborate with @ImLaxmiNarayan in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India."

Laxmi Tripathi took a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today in presence of Poonawalla. The Serum chief posted a photo (on Twitter) of Laxmi Narayan Tripathi getting jabbed.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is one of the known transgender activists who has been struggling for years for the betterment and development of the community and its members.

