Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Adar Poonawalla to collab with trans activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, promises equal opportunities for community

Adar Poonawalla to collab with trans activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, promises equal opportunities for community

Premium
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla with renowned transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.
1 min read . 04:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The SII CEO shared a picture of him (on Twitter) with renowned transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and another transgender

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday extended support to the transgender community in the country saying, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights."

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday extended support to the transgender community in the country saying, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights."

Sharing a picture with renowned transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and another transgender, the SII CEO wrote, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborate with @ImLaxmiNarayan in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Sharing a picture with renowned transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and another transgender, the SII CEO wrote, "I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborate with @ImLaxmiNarayan in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Laxmi Tripathi took a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today in presence of Poonawalla. The Serum chief posted a photo (on Twitter) of Laxmi Narayan Tripathi getting jabbed.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is one of the known transgender activists who has been struggling for years for the betterment and development of the community and its members.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!