ADB approves $350 million loan to expand Chennai metro network

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian government have signed a $350 million loan pact to build new lines and improve the connectivity of metro rail system in Chennai with the city’s existing public transport system.
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian government have signed a $350 million loan pact to build new lines and improve the connectivity of metro rail system in Chennai with the city’s existing public transport system.
The tranche 1 loan for the Chennai Metro Rail Investment Project is part of the $780 million multi-tranche financing facility for the project approved by ADB in December last year to develop three new metro lines in Chennai.
The tranche 1 loan for the Chennai Metro Rail Investment Project is part of the $780 million multi-tranche financing facility for the project approved by ADB in December last year to develop three new metro lines in Chennai.
Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, stated that the project would help expand connectivity of Chennai’s central areas to major destinations in the south and west of the city and integrate the metro system with existing bus and feeder services to benefit thousands of daily commuters.
Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, stated that the project would help expand connectivity of Chennai’s central areas to major destinations in the south and west of the city and integrate the metro system with existing bus and feeder services to benefit thousands of daily commuters.
“Beside expanding the metro network in Chennai, ADB’s support will facilitate better integration between inclusive urban renewal measures and urban mobility improvements through transit-oriented development (TOD)," said Nilaya Mitash, officer-in-charge, India Resident Mission, ADB. “Such integration will improve access to jobs and socioeconomic services, curb urban sprawling, and reduce dependency on motorized vehicles that will make the city more livable."
“Beside expanding the metro network in Chennai, ADB’s support will facilitate better integration between inclusive urban renewal measures and urban mobility improvements through transit-oriented development (TOD)," said Nilaya Mitash, officer-in-charge, India Resident Mission, ADB. “Such integration will improve access to jobs and socioeconomic services, curb urban sprawling, and reduce dependency on motorized vehicles that will make the city more livable."
The investment project supports the development of three new metro lines - 3, 4, and 5. For line 3, the project will construct 10.1 km of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2, including nine metro stations and system components.
The investment project supports the development of three new metro lines - 3, 4, and 5. For line 3, the project will construct 10.1 km of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2, including nine metro stations and system components.
For line 4, the project will help construct 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College including nine stations.
For line 4, the project will help construct 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College including nine stations.
For line 5, it will finance 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.
For line 5, it will finance 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.
A statement from the ministry of finance said the stations would incorporate disaster- and climate-resilient features and would be responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, differently-abled, and transgender people.
A statement from the ministry of finance said the stations would incorporate disaster- and climate-resilient features and would be responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, differently-abled, and transgender people.
“Multimodal interchanges and facilities would be established along metro rail corridors to improve commuters’ experience such as drop-off and pick-up areas, sheltered waiting areas, bicycle facilities, and passenger information," the ministry said.
“Multimodal interchanges and facilities would be established along metro rail corridors to improve commuters’ experience such as drop-off and pick-up areas, sheltered waiting areas, bicycle facilities, and passenger information," the ministry said.
An additional $1 million ADB technical assistance grant will help the Chennai Metro Rail Limited with the planning and management of the metro system’s multimodal integration, it added.
An additional $1 million ADB technical assistance grant will help the Chennai Metro Rail Limited with the planning and management of the metro system’s multimodal integration, it added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.