ADB approves $500 mln in loan for healthcare, medical education in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to enhance the quality and affordability of tertiary health care and medical education in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ADB has been working with the state government of Maharashtra to achieve its vision of providing affordable and accessible tertiary health care to all by 2030 and strengthen a cadre of quality and professional medical practitioners," ADB's health specialist Nishant Jain said in a statement.

The programme will initiate pivotal policy reforms to bolster tertiary healthcare services and expand medical education, particularly in underserved regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra Tertiary Care and Medical Education Sector Development Programme, financed by the ADB loan, aims to construct four new medical colleges with tertiary care hospitals, which will include features that are resilient to climate and disasters, gender-sensitive, and socially inclusive.

The programme also plans to augment bed capacity in state hospitals and recruit at least 500 doctors for these new institutions.

ADB's contribution will foster a conducive policy environment for attracting and retaining medical professionals through performance incentives, a new talent management policy, and the creation of India's inaugural state-led centers of excellence in healthcare and medical education, according to a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It seeks to lessen the financial burden on patients by improving access to quality drugs, managing assets sustainably with a pioneering policy on climate-resilient asset planning, and introducing a performance management system to drive competition among medical colleges, the statement added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.