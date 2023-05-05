India is a bright spot for growth, aided by domestic consumption: ADB's Albert Park8 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:25 AM IST
In an interview, Park said India should prepare for the European Union’s carbon tax on imports but should raise concerns if it makes trade prohibitive
Incheon: India can achieve a growth rate of over 8% in the long term based on productivity growth, investments and infrastructure building, said Albert Park, chief economist Asian Development Bank. However, he flagged the use of production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for attracting investments as protectionist, stating India should consider policies that avoid direct subsidies.
