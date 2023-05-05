There’s a lot of talk on climate financing, yet, the Indian economy continues to remain coal-based.

India has made ambitious commitments to net zero. India stands to lose a lot from climate change. There are several ways in which the cost for India is quite high from climate damage. Now, of course, India acting on that doesn’t guarantee anything because it only works if the whole world is successful. But given you know how important India is to global outcomes, to some extent, they can internalize this that it’s to their interest. But of course, it’s not that easy, and it will take some time probably. But I think it’s definitely the right direction to go, especially because renewable technologies are now so cheap.