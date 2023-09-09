‘ADB looking to partner with India on DPIs in its projects’5 min read 09 Sep 2023, 12:30 AM IST
ADB views DPI as a means to augment inclusion and is considering adopting India's model. ADB also supports the need for reforms in multilateral development banks and aims to become Asia Pacific's climate bank.
New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to partner with India to promote digital public infrastructure (DPI) in its projects to help improve the impact of development projects and bridge the digital divide that has become the new face of inequality, said director-general of strategy, policy and partnerships Tomoyuki Kimura. In an interview ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, Kimura backed the need for reforms of multilateral development banks and financial institutions, noting that ADB had already embarked on reorganizing itself to become Asia Pacific’s climate bank. Edited excerpts: