NEW DELHI: The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said the Indian economy will contract by 4% in FY21 as businesses came to a standstill for more than two months because of the nationwide lockdown. In April, ADB had projected India’s economy to grow at 4% this fiscal.

The development bank expects Asia’s third largest economy to bounce back in FY22 and grow at 5% as economic activity normalises gradually.

In its Asian Development Outlook Supplement, the multi-lateral agency said with the impact of covid-19 on South Asia becoming clearer, the economic outlook is grim. “After the introduction of lockdowns in late March, economic activity in South Asia has stalled. While the pandemic continues to spread throughout the sub-region, containment measures have started to ease, and economic activity has resumed somewhat in many countries in the sub-region since late May."

ADB said the authorities in the sub-region have applied significant fiscal and monetary support to fight the pandemic and cushion its adverse impact. “However, the partial and slow reopening of economies as infections continue to rise makes for a difficult growth environment. Recovery is expected to be slow," it added.

The development bank noted that growth in India’s GDP slowed to 3.1% in the March quarter of FY20, its slowest since early 2003. “Economic growth slowed to 4.2% in the whole of FY20 as both exports and investment started to contract. High-frequency indicators such as purchasing managers’ indexes fell to all-time lows in April, reflecting the bleak outlook. Migrant workers have gone home to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities and will be slow to return even after containment measures are relaxed," it added.

ADB said, in India, fuel prices softened in May, but food inflation stayed elevated in that month at 7.4% year-on-year as supply faltered. “As food supply disruption is expected to ease from Q2 of FY21, inflation projections are unchanged at 3.0% for FY21 but revised up marginally to 4.0% for FY22 on accelerating demand," it added.

