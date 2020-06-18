ADB projects Indian economy to contract 4% in FY21

The development bank noted that growth in India’s GDP slowed to 3.1% in the March quarter of FY20, its slowest since early 2003. “Economic growth slowed to 4.2% in the whole of FY20 as both exports and investment started to contract. High-frequency indicators such as purchasing managers’ indexes fell to all-time lows in April, reflecting the bleak outlook. Migrant workers have gone home to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities and will be slow to return even after containment measures are relaxed," it added.