NEW DELHI : The Asian Development Bank ( ADB ) on Wednesday retained its growth forecast for India at 10% for FY22 citing expected surge in domestic demand and exports.

In its update to Asian Development Outlook, ADB said GDP growth is expected to moderate to 7.5% in FY23. "The forecast assumes a relatively limited economic impact from the pandemic going forward thanks to an accelerated vaccination campaign and better preparedness among businesses, households, and the healthcare sector," ADB said.

On Tuesday, OECD slashed its growth projection for India to 9.7% for FY22 from 9.9%.

“The Indian economy is showing encouraging signs of recovery as the effects of the second wave dissipate," said ADB country director for India Takeo Konishi. “The government’s vaccination drive, its new fiscal stimulus package, and initiatives to free more resources for infrastructure development, along with measures to strengthen health-related interventions, are helping speed up recovery."

ADB projected the economy to rebound in the last three quarters of FY22, as reflected in improvements in e-way bills, mobility data, and the purchasing managers’ index. First-quarter GDP rebounded 20.1% from a year earlier even as the second wave of the pandemic curbed economic activity.

Private consumption and investment are projected to remain weak due to the pandemic’s impact on household incomes, spending capacity, and lending. However, the government’s national monetization plan is expected to drive public investment to boost infrastructure development. "Growth in the agriculture sector will remain resilient, yet marginally lower with the pandemic’s spread into rural areas and a delayed monsoon. Exports will rebound, supported by the recovery in global demand," ADB said.

While the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue its accommodative policy stance and easing of supply chain disruptions will moderate inflation to 5.5% in FY22 and 4.8% in FY23, ADB said rising global prices for oil and other commodities, as well as domestic food prices, will continue to exert inflationary pressure. "The trade deficit in FY22 may widen due to rising imports amid higher domestic demand, before narrowing to 1.0% in FY23 as economic growth moderates," it added.

