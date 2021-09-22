ADB retains its FY22 growth forecast for India at 10%

While the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue its accommodative policy stance and easing of supply chain disruptions will moderate inflation to 5.5% in FY22 and 4.8% in FY23, ADB said rising global prices for oil and other commodities, as well as domestic food prices, will continue to exert inflationary pressure. "The trade deficit in FY22 may widen due to rising imports amid higher domestic demand, before narrowing to 1.0% in FY23 as economic growth moderates," it added.