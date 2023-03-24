ADB, SAEL Industries sign ₹7.54 billion external commercial borrowing agreement2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Every year, farmers in North India burn crop stubble in their fields to remove paddy residue, causing severe air pollution with devastating health effects in the region
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and SAEL Industries Limited have signed an agreement of up to ₹7.54 billion to promote the generation of biomass energy using agricultural residue. It will help diversify India’s energy mix and reduce carbon intensity.
