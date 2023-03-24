ADB, SAEL Industries sign 7.54 billion external commercial borrowing agreement

More than half the land in Rajasthan is dedicated to agriculture. Local farms burn huge volumes of waste, including stalks, husks, and straw. This causes air pollution. The power plants will convert about 650,000 tonne of agricultural residues into electricity and are expected to generate 544 gigawatt-hours of energy per annum. This will help to avoid up to 487,200 tonne of carbon dioxide annually. Income of local farmers will rise through the sale of agricultural residue.