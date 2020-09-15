Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >ADB says India's economy to contract by 9% this year
ADB projected a strong recovery for the Indian economy in 2021-22,

ADB says India's economy to contract by 9% this year

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST PTI

  • India's GDP will shrink by 9% this year, sharply down from June’s forecast of -4%, the ADB said
  • The downgrade takes into account that the pandemic has been more serious than initially anticipated

India's economic growth will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country.

India's economic growth will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 update, ADB projected a strong recovery for the Indian economy in 2021-22, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 8 per cent as mobility and business activities resume more widely.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 update, ADB projected a strong recovery for the Indian economy in 2021-22, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 8 per cent as mobility and business activities resume more widely.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"India imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and this has had a severe impact on economic activity," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

"It is crucial that containment measures, such as robust testing, tracking, and ensuring treatment capacities, are implemented consistently and effectively to stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide a sustainable platform for the economy's recovery for the next fiscal year and beyond."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated