ADB sees India’s GDP contract 9% in FY21 on intensifying coronavirus pandemic

The Asian Development Bank has on Tuesday revised downward its GDP estimate for India to a 9% contraction in FY21 from 4% dip estimated in June as the intensifying coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country.

“India imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and this has had a severe impact on economic activity," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. “It is crucial that containment measures, such as robust testing, tracking, and ensuring treatment capacities, are implemented consistently and effectively to stop the spread of covid-19 and provide a sustainable platform for the economy’s recovery for the next fiscal year and beyond."

In its latest update to Asian Development Outlook, ADB said the outbreak in India has intensified since April, spreading fast from cities to rural areas. “The hard and prolonged lockdown caused output to contract by 23.9% in the April-June quarter, and various high-frequency indicators, while improving somewhat, show continued economic weakness," it added.

On Monday, rating agency S&P Global Ratings also projected the India economy to contract by 9% while last week Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service cut their GDP estimates for FY21 to contraction of 14.8% and 11.5% respectively, while investment bank Goldman Sachs sees GDP to shrink by 10.5% during the financial year.

ADB said India’s growth outlook remains highly vulnerable to either a prolonged outbreak or a resurgence of cases, with the country now having one of the highest number of covid-19 cases globally. “Other downside risks include increasing public and private debt levels that could affect technology and infrastructure investment, as well as rising nonperforming loans caused by the pandemic that could further weaken the financial sector and its ability to support economic growth," it added. In FY2021-22, ADB expects the economy to revive to grow at 8%.

The multilateral bank said government initiatives to address the pandemic, including the rural employment guarantee program and other social protection measures, will aid rural incomes protecting the vulnerable people, but private consumption may continue to suffer. “Investment is also expected to contract as investors remain deterred by heightened risks and uncertainties. The fiscal deficit is expected to rise significantly in FY2020-21 as government revenues fall and expenditures rise," it added.

Highlighting the reforms initiated by the government in response to the covid-19 pandemic focusing on enhancing agriculture markets, upgrading industrial park infrastructure, and implementing the National Infrastructure Pipeline, ADB said these efforts will promote foreign investment, incentivize global supply chains to reallocate to India, and create manufacturing hubs across the country. “Financial support to low-income groups and small businesses can also help revive the economy in a more inclusive way," it added.

ADB said though inflationary pressures have begun to intensify in India, as supply chain disruption pushed up food prices, inflation is expected to fall in the remainder of FY2020-21 to 4.5% with tamed food prices and decreased economic activity, and then further decline to 4.0% in FY2021-22. “India’s current account deficit is forecast to shrink to 0.3% of GDP this fiscal year, then widen to 0.6% of GDP in FY2021-22 with exports expected to recover as global growth rebounds," it added.

