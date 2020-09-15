ADB sees India’s GDP contract 9% in FY21 on intensifying coronavirus pandemic

ADB said India’s growth outlook remains highly vulnerable to either a prolonged outbreak or a resurgence of cases, with the country now having one of the highest number of covid-19 cases globally. “Other downside risks include increasing public and private debt levels that could affect technology and infrastructure investment, as well as rising nonperforming loans caused by the pandemic that could further weaken the financial sector and its ability to support economic growth," it added. In FY2021-22, ADB expects the economy to revive to grow at 8%.