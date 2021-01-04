ADB signs $100-mn loan with Centre to boost power supply in Bengaluru

Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian government signed a $100-million dollar loan on 31 December, 2020. This loan will be used to enhance the power distribution system of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

With an aim to modernise and upgrade the power distribution system, this loan is said to help enhance the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Bengaluru city.

Apart from the $100 million sovereign loan, ADB will give a $90 million loan to the government without a sovereign guarantee in order to fund the project by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). BESCOM is one of five state-owned distribution utilities in Karnataka.

Through this sovereign loan, over 2,800 km of fibre optical cables will be installed to strengthen communication network in addition to the underground distribution cables.

"Moving about 7,200 km of distribution lines underground will help reduce technical and commercial losses by about 30%," the ministry of finance said in a press release.

The fibre optical cables shall be used for smart metering systems, distribution automation system (DAS) in the distribution grid, and other communication networks. It is said that 1,700 automated ring main units will be installed as part of the project. The automated ring main units will be adapted with the DAS that will help monitor and control the distribution line switchgears from the control centre.

"The loan will strengthen the capacity of BESCOM in operation and maintenance of underground cabling, environment and social safeguards, financial management and commercial financing," the ministry said. Improved financial management capability will help BESCOM access domestic and international commercial financing market, it added.

"The project demonstrates an innovative financing arrangement, the first of its kind for ADB, by combining sovereign and nonsovereign loans for a state government-owned enterprise," Hoe Yun Jeong, Officer-in-Charge of ADB’s India Resident Mission, said. "This is intended to significantly reduce the sovereign exposure and help BESCOM move towards a market-based approach for raising funds for capital expenditure," he added.

Dr. C. S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and Hoe Yun Jeong, Officer-in-Charge of ADB’s India Resident Mission have signed the loan for the Bengaluru Smart Energy Efficient Power Distribution Project representing their respective organisations.

