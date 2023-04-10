ADB, Tata Power sign deal to enhance Delhi's power distribution1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:47 AM IST
- TPDDL will receive a $2 million grant from ADB to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the distribution arm of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), has entered into an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to boost Delhi's power distribution.
