Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the distribution arm of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), has entered into an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to boost Delhi's power distribution.

The announcement was made through an exchange filing. As part of the agreement, ADB will subscribe to non-convertible debentures worth ₹1.5 billion, which is equivalent to $18.2 million. The funds will be utilized for grid enhancements.

“Power distribution is a crucial link in the electricity supply chain, and at times one of the most vulnerable. Mainstreaming a battery energy storage system at the distribution transformer level will better integrate renewable energy sources and contribute to a more disaster-resilient power distribution system for Delhi. As Asia’s Climate Bank, ADB supports India’s climate goals through innovative technologies and the catalyzing of private capital to finance green projects," said ADB’s Director General for Private Sector Operations, Suzanne Gaboury.

Additionally, TPDDL will receive a $2 million grant from ADB to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

“The battery energy storage system plays a crucial role in building a resilient grid and paves the way for a future-ready power distribution network. We thank ADB for administering this grant for the integration of the pilot BESS with TPDDL’s network. This will enable us in ensuring a high-quality power supply for consumers and help integrate clean energy into the power supply mix," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.

The proceeds from the senior secured financing will be utilized for various purposes, including the construction of a new 66/11-kilovolt grid, expansion and enhancement of transformers, substations, feeder lines, and switching stations.

Furthermore, it will be used to install smart meters and replace outdated electrical equipment and meters.