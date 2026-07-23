ADCP Sandeep Lamba seen in viral video slapping woman protester removed from Jantar Mantar, TMC MP seeks FIR against him

The Delhi Police has reportedly removed Additional DCP (North East District) Sandeep Lamba from protest duty at Jantar Mantar after he was caught on camera slapping a female protester during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

According to reports, Lamba was removed from duty in the New Delhi zone because of the controversy and the videos on social media.

“He has been removed from all security-related duties in New Delhi and has returned to the North East district where he is posted. A meeting was held by a special commissioner after which it was decided to send him back. He himself was attacked by protesters and sustained injuries,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.

Videos of Sandeep Lamba cause outrage The 2011 batch officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS) cadre had caused massive outrage after he slapped a female protester.

The widely circulated video was also brought up by Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for two petitioners - Umesh Kumar and Anshul Kumar, in a PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, alleging that the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) used excessive force on the protesters, including women and children.

Delhi High Court takes note Seeking an inquiry into the incident, the senior counsel asserted that the protesters were exercising their fundamental right to peacefully protest against irregularities in NEET and the fact that a march to the Parliament would be held on July 20 was also known to all.

Advocate Sankaranarayanan said hundreds of publicly available videos showed the brutality committed by police personnel, who were not even wearing their name-tags, and several were not even in their uniforms.

"Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba is seen slapping a woman who is doing nothing. She is not moving.

"I can show the video right now. Let us not be scared to name our thugs in uniform when they deserve to be named. He should be summoned here and he should be asked to be accountable," Sankaranarayanan argued.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the police and the Centre, said the PILs were "in the realm of guesswork", and if any individual has a grievance, he should move the court concerned with "concrete facts" to seek registration of an FIR.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to preserve all relevant records in relation to the police action, including CCTV camera footage and any videography.

TMC MP seeks FIR against Lamba Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday said he has filed a complaint with the SHO, Parliament Street Police Station, for registration of an FIR against Lamba.