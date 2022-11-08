‘Addictive dopamine hit’: Zerodha CEO shares views on social media platforms

According to Zerodha CEO, one of the toughest tasks he has done in his life is to build an audience, without getting consumed by social media platforms.
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has shared his views on social media platforms and called them ‘addictive dopamine hit’. He said that the platforms can make people hooked for more likes and shares over a period of time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has shared his views on social media platforms and called them ‘addictive dopamine hit’. He said that the platforms can make people hooked for more likes and shares over a period of time.
According to Zerodha CEO, one of the toughest tasks he has done in his life is to build an audience, without getting consumed by social media platforms.
According to Zerodha CEO, one of the toughest tasks he has done in his life is to build an audience, without getting consumed by social media platforms.
“Not getting consumed by social media while trying to build an audience has been one of the toughest things I have done in my life. The dopamine hit from likes & shares is extremely addictive. Social media platforms have done an amazing job of engineering us to feel this way," the 43-year-old wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Not getting consumed by social media while trying to build an audience has been one of the toughest things I have done in my life. The dopamine hit from likes & shares is extremely addictive. Social media platforms have done an amazing job of engineering us to feel this way," the 43-year-old wrote on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another tweet, Kamath said he keeps reminding himself that the quality of content has a direct relationship with the audience, if one goes down, the other follows.
In another tweet, Kamath said he keeps reminding himself that the quality of content has a direct relationship with the audience, if one goes down, the other follows.
His Twitter post is a hint to his ‘extremely smart friend’ who seems to miss the social media game.
His Twitter post is a hint to his ‘extremely smart friend’ who seems to miss the social media game.
“I keep reminding myself that if the quality of content goes down, so will that of the audience. To keep in check the need to say something even when there isn't. Sharing this as a note to myself and also to an extremely smart friend who seems to be missing the point," Nithin Kamath further tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I keep reminding myself that if the quality of content goes down, so will that of the audience. To keep in check the need to say something even when there isn't. Sharing this as a note to myself and also to an extremely smart friend who seems to be missing the point," Nithin Kamath further tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kamath's comment section was abuzz with different reactions on his views on social media platforms. It has garnered over 3,000 likes and 170 retweets since being posted on November 6.
One user commented, “Best way to get more followers: Confront a popular guy. 1. When he responds, you get to reach all his followers. 2. All his haters will join you instantly. Mind Voice: This is how I got nearly half a million followers."
One user commented, “Best way to get more followers: Confront a popular guy. 1. When he responds, you get to reach all his followers. 2. All his haters will join you instantly. Mind Voice: This is how I got nearly half a million followers."
“At the end of the day, It boils down to old saying...One can fool; some people all the time.. all people some times.. but not all the people all the time!" another user wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“At the end of the day, It boils down to old saying...One can fool; some people all the time.. all people some times.. but not all the people all the time!" another user wrote.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“They have engineered nothing. Just riding the human psyche of validation dopamine generation," one more user tweeted.
“They have engineered nothing. Just riding the human psyche of validation dopamine generation," one more user tweeted.