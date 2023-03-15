Adenovirus continues to woe West Bengal: 12,000 cases recorded, 19 children dead2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:46 PM IST
- Last week, more than 100 families who had travelled with sick children from villages and towns across the state were camped inside the grounds of BC Roy children’s hospital in Kolkata
West Bengal has registered a total of 12,000 cases of Adenovirus from January 2023 to March, according to a report in Guardian. Nineteen children have died and several remain hospitalised owing to the highly contagious disease that now threatens the vulnerable-especially children.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×