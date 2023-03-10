Adenovirus deaths rise in West Bengal; see symptoms, transmission and other details here3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:05 PM IST
- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said 19 people have so far died due to Adenovirus, including six children, who lost lives after being infected by adenovirus. However, reports have claimed of 48 deaths in just 11 days.
Adenovirus is causing major concerns in the state of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said 19 people have so far died due to Adenovirus, including six children, who lost lives after being infected by adenovirus. She also urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace.
