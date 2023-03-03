West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that two children have died from the contagious Adenovirus in the state. Report by Hindustan Times states that at least 12 children have died from the same. CM Banerjee assured people that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration to keep them safe.

According to the Hindustan Times report, a total of 5,213 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARI) or adenovirus infection were reported in the state in the past one month.

"Of the 12 (recent) cases, two resulted from adenovirus infections. The rest were due to comorbidities. Some had pulmonary hemorrhages, some suffered from weight loss. There is nothing to be afraid of… We have readied 5,000 beds and 600 doctors have been tasked with the responsibility of dealing with such cases," CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.

She also stated that the time taken for a child to travel to the city further deteriorates his or her health.

"It takes five to six hours for one child to reach Kolkata from Malda, and it is during this travel the child may collapse and die. We have made provisions for telemedicine services. Hospitals (in districts) must stop referring patients to Kolkata," she said, adding that a 24X7 toll free helpline number 1800-313-444-222 has been made operational.

Adenovirus: Symptoms

According to CDC, Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, though serious illness is less common. People with weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease, are at higher risk of developing severe illness from an adenovirus infection.

Common symptoms of Adenovirus

-Common cold or flu-like symptoms

-Fever

-Sore throat

-Acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold")

-Pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

-Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

-Acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain)

Less common symptoms of Adenovirus

-Bladder inflammation or infection

-Neurologic disease (conditions that affect the brain and spinal cord)

Adenovirus: Transmission

Adenoviruses is a contagious disease and can spread from the infected person via

-Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

-The air by coughing and sneezing

-Touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

Some adenoviruses can spread through an infected person’s stool, for example, during diaper changing. Adenovirus can also spread through the water, such as swimming pools, but this is less common.

Adenovirus: Prevention

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

It is to be noted that there are no approved antiviral medicines and no specific treatment for people with adenovirus infection.