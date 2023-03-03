Adenovirus infects 5,213 children, kills 2 in West Bengal. Know symptoms to look out for2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- A 24X7 toll free helpline has been made operational in West Bengal. People should call 1800-313-444-222 for immediate help
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that two children have died from the contagious Adenovirus in the state. Report by Hindustan Times states that at least 12 children have died from the same. CM Banerjee assured people that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration to keep them safe.
