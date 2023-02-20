Adenovirus scare in Bengal: Alert issued to health professionals in Kolkata; check symptoms, treatment
11 children have died in West Bengal so far due to issues related to fever, colds and breathing problems.
Adenovirus, after coronavirus and dengue, is causing major concerns. In the current winter, 11 children have died in West Bengal due to issues related to fever, colds and breathing problems. Now, in order to identify and treat potential adenovirus cases early, health professionals in Kolkata have been instructed to be more watchful about flu-like symptoms in children.
