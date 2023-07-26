Adequate insurance cover offered for nuclear incidents in India: Jitendra Singh1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Without an insurance cover or financial securities, nuclear facilities cannot be operated, and operators are mandated to renew insurance policy or financial securities before the expiry of the period of validity.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that there was adequate insurance cover offered for nuclear incidents in the country.
