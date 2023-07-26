Adequate insurance cover offered for nuclear incidents in India: Jitendra Singh

The liability of the nuclear operator in the event of a nuclear incident is classified into three distinct categories. For nuclear reactors with thermal power equal to or above ten MW, the liability stands at an amount of rupees one thousand five hundred crores. In the case of spent fuel reprocessing plants, the liability is set at rupees three hundred crores. For research reactors with thermal power below ten MW, fuel cycle facilities (excluding spent fuel reprocessing plants), and transportation of nuclear materials, the liability is limited to rupees one hundred crores.