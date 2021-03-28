With an upsurge in Covid-19 cases reported across the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people to celebrate Holi at their home while adhering to all safety protocols.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the people on the festival of Holi. Celebrate this festival while ensuring peace and harmony. During this time, please adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines as stated by the Government of India," Rawat wrote on Twitter.

As many as 257 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 99,515, informed the State Health Department.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on 25 March released a new set of guidelines, which requires people to strictly adhere to Covid norms in view of Holi, Mahakumbh and other festivals.

Many state governments and Union Territories have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival in view of the rising infections.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Following this, the Maharashtra government also mandated people to celebrate Holi in a simple manner and avoid crowding. The state is the biggest contributor to daily Covid-19 infection tally of the country, which is on an upwards trajectory again.

Uttar Pradesh has also issued specific guidelines ahead of Holi celebrations, including no processions to be carried out without prior permission.

The latest to join the list is Goa, where the administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid.

On Wednesday, the Centre had asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic.

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc., it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Arti Ahuja's letter to the states read.





