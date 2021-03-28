'Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines': Uttarakhand CM appeals to people ahead of Holi

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc., it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Arti Ahuja's letter to the states read.