Adhir Ranjan writes to ECI against PM for using VVIP aircraft for rallies

"As a MOS Railways, I did not use Saloon Car for election purposes. I fail to understand whether VVIP Aircraft (which is for the foreign visit) can be used for attending Political rallies!!!!! When India is such a poor country, all the government staff sacrificed theirs few days salary during the corona pandemic situation, voters are sacrificed MPLAD funds Development work in their respective area for two consecutive years. This is for your information and necessary action please," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}