Retailers Association of India (RAI) has said that multiple restrictions being imposed in states and cities, such as weekend lockdowns, night curfews and random testing in crowded places, as part of measures to control covid-19 pandemic, are set to pose hurdles for the country’s retailers.

“Retailers Association of India believes that there is a need for a coordinated effort at handling the second wave of the pandemic, rather than creating diverse restrictions at the local level such as local weekend lockdowns, shutdown at 8 pm, arbitrary testing inside malls, among others," RAI said in a statement.

It argued that large, organized stores and malls are ensuring hygiene protocols.

“RAI has been highlighting the fact that formal retail spaces, especially shopping centres, are controlled spaces and have SOPs in place. They have got the ability to adhere to hygiene standards and can definitely ensure social distancing, compared with local markets. The government could also consider these places to be used to vaccinate citizens and speed up the inoculation drive," said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, RAI.

Rajagopalan said extemporized restrictions are creating setbacks for retailers as the already stressed retail businesses are getting further interrupted and in turn dampening consumer sentiment.

Any strain on the retail industry impacts the entire value chain, which involves manufacturing, entertainment, right down to artisans and other micro-enterprises, leading to layoffs and downscaling or even shutting down operations widely, RAI said.

India's covid-19 caseload has been on the rise, with the country reporting over 72,000 cases in the last 24 hours. As a result, states are clamping down on the movement of people.

"Removing roadblocks at the local level will not only help retailers to plan ahead but will also help them make decisions on hiring. It will also help the exchequer in the form of taxes collected by the state governments such as GST, among others, which is important to help revive the economy. Most importantly, it will be in the interest of consumers as it will bring convenience to them," said RAI.

