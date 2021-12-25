Adhunik Power, Auro Coal win bids for 2 coal mines in Jharkhand, MP

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adhunik Power and Natural Resources Ltd and Auro Coal Private Ltd have won the bids for two coal mines put up for auction by the Ministry of Coal. While Adhunik Power and Natural Resource has won the bid for Lalgarh (North) coal mine in Jharkhand, Auro Coal got the licence for Beheraband North Extension coal mine in MP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These bids were part of the ministry's 2nd attempt initiated on September 27 in order to auction 11 coal mines for commercial mining. With this, the Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 30 mines to date. This comprises 23 fully explored mines and 7 partially explored mines since the launch of the first tranche in June 2020.

The total peak rated capacity auctioned to date is 63.17 MTPA, with an average premium of around 27.78 per cent against the floor price of 4 per cent, indicating strong demand for coal mines in the market. These mines are expected to generate total annual revenue of ₹8158.03 crore and an estimated employment of 85,406.

Commercial coal mine auction has witnessed strong competition and several first-time participants from the ‘non-end user’ category like real estate, infrastructure, and pharma emerged as successful bidders in the auction, the ministry said.

The ministry said it's a positive sentiment shared by the industry after the removal of ‘end use’ criteria from the bidding process and is expected to bring in more efficiency and technological advancement in the mining industry.

