Aditi Arya: Miss India winner and Yale MBA grad, Uday Kotak's daughter-in-law is beauty with brains
Former Miss India winner Aditi Arya married Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, in a ceremony in Mumbai. The couple had additional festivities in Udaipur.
Former Miss India winner and a Yale University MBA graduate, Aditi Aryat, recently tied the knot with Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The additional festivities took place in Udaipur, reported MoneyControl.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message