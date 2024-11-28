Aditi Rao Hydari From India Joins Piaget Society for the “Essence of Extraleganza” Event in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Piaget, the Watch and Jewellery Maison born in 1874 in the swiss village of La Côte-aux-Fées, has entered a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), to celebrate its 150th anniversary in Abu Dhabi. This exclusive event unveils Piaget’s “Essence of Extraleganza" High Jewellery and Watch collection, honouring 150 years of craftsmanship, artistry, Haute Horlogerie, High Jewellery and watches. This milestone not only reflects the Maison’s commitment to excellence, but also underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global destination for luxury retail and distinguished brands. Held at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, this exhibit combines modern dynamism with the artistic freedom characteristic of the 1960s and 70s, seamlessly bridging the past and the present through creations that capture the Maison’s bold and joyful spirit. Among the distinguished guests at the event, was Aditi Rao Hydari, the celebrated Bollywood actress known for her regal lineage and timeless elegance. Aditi represented India as part of this grand global celebration, joining other international icons to commemorate Piaget’s milestone. Reflecting on her experience, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Piaget has always represented the pinnacle of artistry and heritage, a legacy that resonates deeply with me as someone who treasures tradition and creativity. Being here to witness 150 years of Piaget’s exceptional craftsmanship and their commitment to beauty is truly inspiring. This evening is not just a celebration of the Maison’s journey, but also a reflection of the timeless elegance that continues to define the brand." “We are deeply honored by the trust that Abu Dhabi Retail is showing in Piaget, highlighting the deep and sincere relationship between the Maison and the region. Being able to exhibit Piaget’s extraordinary know-how and unique vision in this magnificent surrounding is a rare privilege," said Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget. Noura Al Foulathi, Abu Dhabi Retail, ADIO added, “We are honoured to partner with Piaget to host this extraordinary milestone for our Swiss partner given our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The Essence of Extraleganza event underscores our dedication to forging global partnerships that enrich our economy, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as the city of curated luxury." Petronille De Parseval, Managing Director Middle East, India and Turkey, said, “We are thrilled to mark this milestone in Abu Dhabi, a city celebrated for its rich heritage and cultural dynamism. We are not only celebrating the Maison 150th anniversary, but a new dawn." This partnership reflects Piaget’s belief in the power of fostering meaningful connections between all fields of creativity, from heritage and craftsmanship to contemporary creations, guided by the Maison’s motto, ‘Always Do Better Than Necessary." For the occasion, the Maison is pleased to announce that Apo Nattawin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli, Padmanabh Singh and Ayça Ayşin Turan were dazzling in Piaget High Jewelry and watches for a Gala dinner taking place at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi followed by a performance by the Kool & the Gang. About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.ae. About Maison Piaget Piaget epitomizes daring creativity – a quality that has continued to permeate through the Maison since its beginnings in 1874. From his first workshop in La Côte-aux-Fées, Georges-Edouard Piaget devoted himself to crafting high-precision movements in a feat that formed the very foundations of our pioneering name. In the late 1950s, Piaget unveiled the ultra-thin movements that would later become the Maison’s trademark and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection. As a true innovator of the watch and jewellery world, Piaget strongly believed in creativity and artistic values. It is within the walls of our “Ateliers de L’Extraordinaire" where master artisans continue to harness rare skills that have been preserved and perfected from generation to generation, transforming gold, stones and precious gems into dazzling works of art. Through its pursuit of masterful craftsmanship, the Maison has created emblems of daring excellence channelled into its collections including Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Sunlight, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget. piaget.com

