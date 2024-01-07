Aditya Birla Cap preps digital, payments push
The company will launch an app soon with the aim to ‘directly source customers for its financial services offerings’
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) is looking to rev up its digital distribution game through its recently-incorporated subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD). The subsidiary, which last week received ₹50 crore from its parent, is planning to launch an app soon with an aim to “directly source customers for its financial services offerings," Pankaj Gadgil, group head-digital platforms, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, told Mint.