PM Modi, Amit Shah, ISRO Chairman, and BJP congratulate ISRO on successful launch of Aditya-L1 mission. PM Modi also praises scientists and engineers involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the team of ISRO scientists and engineers who were involved in the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. PM Modi also said that India continues its space journey after Chandrayaan-3.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1."

"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity," the Prime Minister further said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of India's Solar mission on Saturday, September 2.

“I extend heartiest congratulations to everyone on the launch of mission Aditya," Shah said at a public event in Raipur.

ISRO chairman S Somanath also said that it's a very long journey of 125 days. "I congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach to do the Aditya-L1 Mission. From now, the Mission will start its journey from the L1 point. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya spacecraft."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. The saffron party has posted the greetings on its official X handle.

"Congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission Aditya L1!" BJP wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

ISRO's spacecraft successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Saturday. With this, India inched one step closer to the completion of its maiden Solar expedition. ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft will stay in Earth's orbit for sixteen days. After four months of journey, the satellite will be placed on the L1 point in the halo orbit around the Sun.

Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.