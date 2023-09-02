Aditya L1 Launch: After the successful launch of India's maiden Solar Mission, businessman Anand Mahindra penned down a motivational message to congratulate the ISRO team.

“Don’t fly too close to the Sun" comes from the Greek legend of Icarus who flew fatally near the sun, & is used to describe TOO MUCH ambition. Thanks to@Isro :“Let’s fly close to the Sun" will mean that we should lift our ambitions even HIGHER," tweeted Anand Mahindra on Saturday.

About Aditya L1 mission

Days after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO gave another moment of joy and pride to Indians. ISRO successfully performed the launch of Aditya-L1 mission to the moon. Aditya L1 mission successfully entered into the elliptical orbit of Earth on Saturday. From now onwards, it will slowly shift far from Earth and will finally be inserted into the Halo orbit around L1 point near the Sun.

The phenomenal broadcast of ISRO space mission launch was watched by more than 8,60,000 vieweres live on different social media platforms. Many people also gathered near the viewing gallary near the launch site to see the lift-off of the probe.

The space mission is named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-1 spacecraft. THe spacecraft is designed to travel 1.5 million kilometres for over four months to reach its destination. The spacecraft is set to be injected at L1 point near the Sun. L1 point is around 150 million km from the Earth. It is planned to end its journey in a kind of parking lot in space, called as Lagrange Point. At this point, the gravitational force of the Sun and the Earth cancel out each other. Neutral gravitational pull will let Aditya L1 to stay put at its location. This will also help it in reducing its fuel consumption.