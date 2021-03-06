OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Adityanath meets farmers' delegation from western UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers.

"The farmers will get the benefit of the new agricultural laws implemented by the central government. The farm laws have been enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. These laws will ensure a continuous increase in farmers' income," Adityanath said in the meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 rapid tests are seen on a checkout belt in an ALDI Nord store in Essen, western Germany

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Door-to-door collection has stopped, Ram Temple to be ready in 3 years: Champat Rai

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand in line in the background

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo: Wikipedia)

325-crore bank fraud cases: ED arrests two directors of a Tamil Nadu-based company

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST

"The state government is implementing the programmes and schemes in the interests of farmers. It is a result of this that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize for the best performance in the country," the CM added.

He further added that the state government is making sincere efforts for the welfare of farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as farmers are government's priority.

According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly. These laws are an effort to empower farmers. Small and marginal farmers will get the most benefit from these laws. That is why they support these laws.

Rajendra Singh Malik, Subhash Walian Sarvekhap Minister, Rajveer Singh Malik Thambedar, Harveer Singh, Rajpal Singh, Feru Singh, Karan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ramveer Singh, Arvind Malik, Sarveer Singh, Sarvender Singh and Dharamvir Singh were present in the delegation under the leadership of MLA Umesh Malik.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout