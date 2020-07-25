Home >News >India >Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan
CM Yogi Adityanath visiting the premises of Ram temple construction site (ANI)

Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews preparations for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 05:16 PM IST PTI

  • U.P. CM Adityanath visited Ayodhya to take the stock of the preparations pertaining to foundational ceremony of Ram temple
  • He then also held a meeting with seers and members of Temple Trust in VHP headquarters

LUCKNOW/AYODHYA : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

The chief minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'. He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and inspected the stones carved for Ram Temple at Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala.

He then held a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad headquarters at Karsewak Puram.

Adityanath is on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple.

The visit comes ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 . The construction of the temple will start with the ceremony to lay the foundation stone.

A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

