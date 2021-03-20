Administrators of bankrupt firms should not accept or offer gifts: IBBI

The ‘handbook on ethics for insolvency professionals’ brought out by IBBI and the UK government to share global best practices point out that being an officer of court, these professionals are expected to show “utmost integrity" and are entrusted with effectively managing the corporate debtor as a going concern. Insolvency professionals’ job includes verification, accepting or rejection of claims by creditors and taking possession of assets and selling them. Gifts impair objectivity and integrity, the handbook said.

