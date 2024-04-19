Dinesh K Tripathi to become next Naval chief as Admiral R Hari Kumar retires. Who is he?
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi appointed as next Chief of the Naval Staff, to take charge on April 30, 2024.
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff as present Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar retires from service. Tripathi who is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, will take charge on April 30, 2024.
