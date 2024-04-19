Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi appointed as next Chief of the Naval Staff, to take charge on April 30, 2024.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff as present Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar retires from service. Tripathi who is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, will take charge on April 30, 2024.

The defense ministry, in an official statement, said, “The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30, 2024."

All you need to know about Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi? 1) Vice Admiral Tripathi was born on May 15, 1964. He is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and has undergone courses at the Naval War College, Goa and Naval War College USA.

2) He was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. A communication and electronic warfare specialist, Tripathi has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 30 years.

3) Before taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Vice Admiral Tripathi has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments. He has also commanded INS Vinash, PTI reported.

4) Tripathi has also held various important operational and staff appointments including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) As Rear Admiral, Tripathi served as Flag Officer Commanding of the Eastern Fleet. He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

6) Vice Admiral Tripathi has also received awards the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).



(With PTI inputs)

