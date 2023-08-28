Admission to nursery in Delhi schools tougher than IIT entrance: Ashneer Grover2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover commented that getting a child admitted to nursery in national capital Delhi is tougher than getting admitted to an IIT in India.
Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Monday took to microblogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion on admitting a ‘4 year old to nursery’ classes in national Delhi and NCR region. Grover in his post remarked that admitting one's child to nursery classes in the national capital was tougher than the admission process of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in India.
Grover shared the post at 11.30am on Monday, 28 August. Since being posted it has clocked in close to 2000 views. Some social media users agreed with Grover’s thoughts.
“Same situation in Pune as well," a user replied to Ashneer Grover's post. Another user commented, “And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It's more about prestige and not about quality of education."
“I faced issues for my daughter after she completed her pre-primary. And then putting her in Grade I. It was the toughest job for me to find a school for her," a third user remarked.
A fourth X user replied to Grover's post saying, “I know families who were willing to invest 50-60 lacs for nursery admissions."
“Very true. Imagine paying 20-25 L for getting a kid into Nursery, that's how my two of my nieces got into a school. It's better to get schooling done somewhere else than NCR. It's a messed up area, high crime, reckless traffic, broken culture, etc.," another user chimed in on Ashneer Grover's post on X.