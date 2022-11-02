Admit cards for Andhra Pradesh ACF exam to be released on 3 November

Admit cards for Andhra Pradesh ACF exam to be released on 3 November1 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Conservator of Forests exam 2022 will be made available on Thursday
Admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) exam in 2022 will be made available by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) tomorrow, 3 November, 2022. Appearing candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The ACF exam has been scheduled by APPSC on 9, 10, and 11 November.
“The Hall tickets are hosted and candidates may download their Hall tickets from the Commission’s Website psc.ap.gov.in from 03/11/2022 onwards." reads the official notification.
The test will be administered in CBT (computer-based test) and written formats.
Nine ACF positions in the AP Forest Service are being filled as a result of the APPSC recruitment drive. The written Examination will serve as the basis for choosing candidates.
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
Click on ‘Download Hall ticket’ tab
Key in your User ID and Password
The ACF admit card will appear on your screen
