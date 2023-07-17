ADNOC to supply gas to Indian Oil2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Under this long-term contract, ADNOC LNG would be supplying LNG to Indian Oil starting from 2026 for next 14 years, till 2039 for an annual volume up to 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).
New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company Ltd (ADNOC LNG) for long term supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG).
