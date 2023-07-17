ADNOC to supply gas to Indian Oil

India’s natural gas consumption has been on rising, with the Centre’s focus on developing a gas-based economy, with the country consuming 163.06 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in FY 2021-22. Gas comprises about 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix, far behind the global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this share to 15% by 2030. India is dependent on imports for as much as 85% of its oil needs and 55% of its natural gas demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}