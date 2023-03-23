Adobe has launched its family of generative AI-based editing models named Firefly. The new AI model is currently in beta testing and can be accessed by joining a waitlist. Firefly will soon be embedded across the range of Adobe apps including Adobe creative cloud and Adobe express.

Announcing the new generative AI-based editing software in a blog post on Wednesday, Adobe said, “Firefly will mix the power of our applications with the promise of generative AI in ways that empower you to express your creative ideas with greater efficiency and without constraints."

“We’re entering a world where you’ll be able to bring your creative vision to life simply by describing what you want in your own words, or with a simple gesture in your app" the company added.

Firefly addresses an important issue that often arises with popular text-to-image platforms: concerns about copyrighted images. Adobe's latest offering is trained on images from its own royalty-free media library, called Adobe Stock, as well as openly licensed and out-of-copyright public domain content.

There has been a constant tussle between copyright holders and emerging image-generation platforms. Earlier this year, Gettyimages sued Stability AI for using 12 million images from its website for training its AI model.

Addressing another concern from the creators, Adobe's Firefly will come with metadata indicating that artwork is fully or partially AI-generated.

5 Amazing things Firefly can do:

Generate images by giving simple prompts

Firefly can generate images based on simple prompts given by the user much like popular text-to-image generation software DallE and Midjourney.

Replace subjects

Have you ever wanted to remove someone from an image? Firefly will make it easier than ever. With Firefly, users will be able to easily identify a subject and have the ability to replace it with anything else.

Video editing

Firefly will allow users to edit their videos like a professional without spending too much time learning the skill of video editing. The new AI model will have the ability to ‘change the mood, atmosphere, or even the weather’ in your videos while Adobe is also looking for potential text-to-video editing abilities.

3D Modelling

Firefly will have the ability to add new styles and variations of objects in 3D videos.

Edit 3D models and styles. pic.twitter.com/n2cz8ftXG1 — Sudharshan (@sudu_cb) March 21, 2023

Social Media promotion

Firefly will have the ability to generate posters and banners using just a simple text prompt from the users. Once implemented, this feature could give tough competition to popular poster-making websites like Canva.