Adoption of tech got covid boost: Satya Nadella

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a decade long process of digital transformation, Microsoft Corp . chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

“What we were going to think about in 2030 is probably going to be true in 2025," Nadella said. “We have seen tremendous structural change...Any company that has digital technology at its core is going to be more resilient and faster to transform and adapt to any tail event," he said in conversation with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, at the ongoing Resurgence TiEcon Delhi–NCR event.

In the wake of the pandemic, Nadella had last year said that tech intensity, the combination of technology adoption and capability built on trust, will determine whether organizations are able to navigate the covid-19 crisis.

With retail having undergone a seismic shift during the pandemic, Krishnamurthy said the industry has seen significant changes in consumer behaviour. “In India, many first-time users got online, sought entertainment, made purchases, and explored fintech offerings, all in a way bridging a digital gap that may have taken years to close," he said.

During the pandemic, Flipkart focused on accelerating innovation to meet the increasing needs of customers through multi-lingual interfaces, digital payments, and voice-enabled search, Krishnamurthy said. “These were powered by a strong technology backbone and a robust supply chain and logistics network."

Flipkart, while addressing consumer needs, also used technology to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing critical data insights to enable them to pivot their business and stay relevant, Krishnamurthy said.

Just like shopping, education also went digital last year with edtech firms seeing a huge surge in users.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of the eponymous edtech startup said it wants to define the future of learning in India and abroad.

“I want to define the future of learning and create a part of it and find that ideal blended format of learning. I will be happy if I can play a role in defining the online schools of tomorrow," he said.

